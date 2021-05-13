Taoiseach backs call for adequate staffing at Nenagh Hospital

The Taoiseach says he’ll engage with the HSE to ensure adequate staffing is in place at Nenagh Hospital.

Micheál Martin was questioned by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill on the issue in the Dáil, after the Medical Assessment Unit has been forced to close on multiple days since last week.

The unit is due to resume full opening hours next Monday, and Labour’s Alan Kelly says recruitment for a further registrar at the unit is underway.

However, deputy Cahill says a full-time consultant needs to be appointed, and the Taoiseach had this response in the Dáil.

“I’m a great believer in Medical Assessment Units – they were a great innovation. They’re nearly ten years in operation and they do work.”

“In respect of Nenagh Hospital I certainly will engage with the Health Service Executive in respect of making sure that the resources are provided that can underpin the sustained and continued availability of the unit.”