Tánaiste to meet with local politicians to discuss the future of Dean Maxwell in Roscrea

May 22nd has been announced as the date for a pivotal meeting with the Tánaiste on the future of the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of Tipperary County Council and local Oireachtas members.

There is continued concern that long term stay care at the Dean Maxwell home is being wound down after a HIQA report found that some of the room sizes no longer meet the requirements.

But ambitious plans for the site could secure its future, though that is dependent on Government funding.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Smith said there is full support for the plan.

“There seems to now be full support which is very significant. If you’re looking for funding, if you’re looking for investment you need that cross party support.”

“And I think that is very much there now. There’s a unified voice that this is the best approach – to have it in the centre of the town and to invest in it.”

“So this will be the opportunity – to get this meeting and to be able to present this case is very significant.”