Staffing issues at Nenagh Injuries Unit

Patients are being urged to consider all care options before presenting at the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick today.

Meanwhile the Injuries Unit in Nenagh is operating a reduced service today.

The UL Hospitals Group says over 270 patients have attended the Emergency Department on consecutive days, compared to an average of 210 daily attendances this time last year.

Among them are a high volume of frail, elderly patients, and other patients with complex care needs.

As a result, people with less urgent care needs are being advised to expect long delays at the ED today – at 8 o’clock this morning, there were 36 admitted patients waiting in the Emergency Department for an inpatient bed.

Hospital Management say they’re working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients.

As part of ULHG’s escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to Model 2 hospitals is underway.

Patients who are seriously ill or injured, or are worried that their life is in danger, are being advised to continue to attend the ED, where they will be treated as a priority.

But those who are less acutely unwell are asked to first consider GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending the ED.

However due to temporary staffing deficits, exacerbated by Covid-19, Nenagh Injury Unit is operating a reduced service today.

Only review patients are being seen with new patients being redirected to the Ennis Injury Unit (8am -8pm) and St John’s Injury Unit (8am-7pm).

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital will resume its normal 8am to 8pm service tomorrow.