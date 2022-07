The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital will be closed all day today.

This is due to continued impact on staffing arising from unexpected leave.

UL Hospitals Group is advising people requiring treatment for minor injuries today to attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Ennis Hospital.

No other services at the hospital are affected by this decision.

They are also urging people with minor injuries not to attend the Emergency Department at UHL at this time.