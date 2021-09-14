South/Southwest hospital group chair steps down

The Chair of the South/Southwest Hospital group has resigned, saying ‘much needed reform’ has not been delivered.

The group includes Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, University Hospital Waterford and Cork University Hospital.

Professor Geraldine McCarthy’s letter to the Minister says they ‘are no closer to the required reform than we were six years ago.’

It comes less than a week after two senior officials from the Sláintecare programme resigned from their roles.

Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane says it’s a vote of no confidence in Stephen Donnelly and other senior figures.

“There is a lot of disillusionment within many in healthcare who are expecting reform and wanting to be part of that reform and its not happening quickly enough.”

“I think it’s a vote of no-confidence in Minister Donnelly, in the HSE and the Department of Health officials at the top.”