South Tipp BreastCheck service relocating to Cahir

BreastCheck will start screening in their new location in Cahir on June 20th next starting with women between the ages of 50 and 69.

The change of location from TUH was prompted by feedback from women using the service and will feature onsite parking at the HSE Primary Care Centre in the town

Programme manager, Suzanne Lynch, says that the new site overcomes accessibility concerns that some women had raised and that it will accommodate the mobile unit for the length of time required to screen everyone.

Those who are eligible will receive their invitation by post from the National Screening Service programme over the next few months.

Women across Tipperary are strongly encouraged to attend their appointment.