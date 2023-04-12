Slight easing in overcrowding at UHL

There was a slight reduction in the number of patients on trolleys at UHL overnight.

While the facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare is still the most overcrowded nationally, the number of those without a bed has gone from 93 to 77.

There was also a drop in people on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel from two yesterday to none today, however, Nenagh saw a slight rise from zero to three.

Despite local drops, nationally the figure has risen to and overall 593 people without a bed ant Irish hospitals today.