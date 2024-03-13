SIPTU not consulted about plans for Nenagh CNU

SIPTU is calling on health officials to abandon plans to use a new nursing home in Nenagh as an overflow facility for University Hospital Limerick.

Workers at St Conlon’s Community Nursing Unit say they were not consulted while elderly patients are waiting to move into the new home.

Operators hope the 50 bed facility can take pressure off UHL which is dealing with daily overcrowding issues.

SIPTU organiser Mark Quinn says they are also concerned that public money will go towards what would be a private operation.

“What is really disturbing for us is not only is it proposed to be used as a step-down facility but it also is going to be run by a private provider after a significant amount of money being spent by the taxpayer to build a state of the art nursing home for older persons in residence.”