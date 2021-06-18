Significant reduction in numbers on trolleys at UHL

The number of patients being cared for on trolleys has almost halved in the space of 24 hours at University Hospital Limerick.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are 22 people without a bed today at the hospital which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – this is down from 43 yesterday.

However there has been an increase in the number of patients admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel without a bed – today there are 17 compared with 13 on Thursday.

Nationally the number on trolleys stands at 216 today.