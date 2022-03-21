Significant overcrowding at Clonmel Emergency Department

People are being urged to only attend the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

This is due to increased numbers presenting to the Clonmel unit which is now very overcrowded.

Where possible, a GP or Caredoc out-of-hours service should be consulted in the first instance.

Management are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

There may be long delays as staff make every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.