Significant funds raised in West Tipp for National Breast Cancer Research Institute

Organisers of a golf fundraiser in west Tipperary are thanking the public for helping to raise over €13,000 for breast cancer research.

The ‘Play in Pink’ fundraiser was held at Dundrum House Golf Club across two-and-a-half days of excellent weather in mid-July.

As well as the golf, a coffee morning and barbecue also helped to draw in donations, with all the money going to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute in Galway.

Retired Hospice nurse and Lady Captain in Dundrum, Anne Grace, is thanking everybody who got involved.

“They were absolutely thrilled – we had two and a half very successful days. Our juveniles played on the Monday and then we had two days as well.”

“People travelled from all other clubs to play with us and it has been the most successful we’ve ever had.”

“The weather was certainly in our favour but I suppose people are so aware now of breast cancer that so many people wanted to support it.”