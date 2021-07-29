Shannondoc urged to clarify situation regarding Roscrea base

A Roscrea councillor says there’s “genuine concern” in the locality about the future of the town’s Shannondoc service.

Shane Lee has been left frustrated by the lack of clarity about the out-of-hours GP service operating from Cré House, which has been closed to in-person visits since the start of the pandemic.

The service became streamlined to Nenagh during the first wave, but Roscrea has yet to see its service fully restored since.

Cllr Lee is calling on management to tell them what’s going on.

“There’s genuine concern among the general public and as a public representative I’m genuinely concerned. I’ve contacted them on numerous different occasions – there was times when I never even got a reply in relation to the future of the Shannondoc here in Roscrea.”

“I’ve been contacted on numerous different occasions by many of my constituents here in Roscrea and further afield. It’s not providing a service and I just feel that Shannondoc need to come out and say exactly what they’re planning for Shannondoc here in Cré House in Roscrea.”