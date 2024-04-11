Reduction in numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals

University Hospital Limerick is for once not the most overcrowded facility in the country.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations show University Hospital Galway is the worst affected hit with 72 patients on trolleys.

UHL – which serves North Tipp – has 68 people without a bed followed by 60 at Cork University Hospital.

In all 476 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this afternoon.

According to the nursing union this includes 2 at TUH in Clonmel while there is no overcrowding at Nenagh hospital today.