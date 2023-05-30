RCDC: Still work to do on securing long term beds for Roscrea

‘It means a lot’ that long stay care beds will be kept in Roscrea.

That’s John Lupton, Chair of the Roscrea Community Development Council’s reaction to the news announced yesterday that the HSE is to purchase the Mt Carmel site as part of the National Development Plan.

He says that they have been fighting for years along with Deputy Michael Lowry to see elderly people who are in need of care be allowed to stay in their community and near loved ones.

However, despite the positive news he was quick to say that this is not yet the end.

“It is not by any means the end of the process it has still got to be concluded due diligence procedure has got to take place with Mount Carmel we have to ensure that the existing Dean Maxwell Home is adequately refurbished and facilities are include there for Respite care and so on, so there is work to be done.”

Speaking to Tipp FM he went on to say that this is a step in the right direction for everyone.

“Some relatives are quite elderly themselves, and also for someone to be transferred 20 miles away to a location that they are not familiar with maybe when they might have to battle with mental health conditions such as Dementia it means an awful lot to those people actually, to everyone.”