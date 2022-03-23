Preparations underway for return of Nenagh Darkness Into Light walk

The Darkness Into Light fundraiser event for Pieta House returns to Nenagh this May and the organisers are encouraging people to get involved.

This is the first time the event will take place in three years and it will start and finish at the Scouts Hall in Nenagh in the early hours of May 7th.

Businesses are getting involved by going yellow for the fundraiser, while schools will also be holding yellow days.

Speaking after the launch, Chairperson of the Nenagh committee, Ryan O’Meara told Tipp FM how the event will involve everyone in the community.

The 5km walk starts at 4.15am with refreshments at the Scouts Hall afterwards.

“We are really looking forward to bringing Darkness Into Light (DIL) back to Nenagh this May after a three year Covid-related hiatus. The pandemic has been exceptionally difficult on many people and this type of fundraising and community activity is more important than ever.

“To try and make the most of this year’s event, and to encourage more people than ever to get involved, the DIL Nenagh committee are working on a number of exciting ideas to bring even more energy, more community involvement, and a greater sense of hope as we walk, as a collective, from darkness into light during sunrise on the morning of Saturday, May 7th.

“The route will follow the same route as we did in 2019, and will start at the Scouts Hall before going down around the main streets of the town, back up the Dublin Road, up Summerhill and out to the bypass, back in the Dromin Road, and finally around by the courthouse and back to finish at the Scouts Hall, where the committee will again be serving drinks and refreshments.

“This year, we are appealing to local businesses and premises along the route, and especially those on Kickham St., Pearse St. and Kenyon St. to decorate their window displays in the yellow of DIL, to help spread an atmosphere and sense of hope along the route. We are also contacting local businesses for donations towards our teas, coffees and refreshments, and so far, we are absolutely delighted with the generous response we have been receiving from local people.”

Ryan continued to detail the efforts being made to engage with young people more in relation to the work of DIL Nenagh, saying: “The response from local schools in Nenagh and surrounding areas has also been very warm, and some have agreed to host ‘yellow days’ where pupils will wear yellow into school for the day and bring a small donation towards DIL. We have also received positive responses from other schools that they will support the cause this year, and we are absolutely delighted with this as it is helping to raise both awareness and vital funds for services that assist all ages.”

Ryan concluded saying: “We would finally like to encourage as many local people as possible to sign up before the March 31st early bird deadline! If you sign up before the end of the month, you will be able to avail of the early registration discount and also be guaranteed that your yellow DIL t-shirt will arrive on time for the event. You can sign up at DarknessIntoLight.ie“.

DIL is the main fundraising source for Pieta, which was founded in Dublin in 2006. Pieta was established to provide free, accessible one-to-one counselling to people suffering from suicidal ideation, engaging in self-harm or to those bereaved by suicide. With over 200 qualified therapists across 20 physical centres, they do everything they can to ensure that help is available to those in crisis.