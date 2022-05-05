Play your part for Pieta House

Three-time All-Ireland winner with Tipperary, Pádraic Maher is encouraging people to sign up to Darkness into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland.

The event will take place as the sun rises next Saturday to raise funds for Pieta’s vital support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide.

Pádraic is asking people to take part in whatever way they can.

“I just hope that everyone does jump on board and donate that small bit – every little bit helps.

“Get out and go for the walk or the run with family or friends or even meet up for a coffee and go for a stroll. It helps so many people and Pieta House do some magnificent work all we can do is give that extra little bit of help as much as we can.”

A list of venues can be found here