People urged to only use Clonmel ED in a genuine emergency

Increased numbers presenting to the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital has led to issues with overcrowding.

As a result management at the Clonmel hospital is asking people to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They are advising where possible that people would consult a GP or the Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

This would keep ED clear for the patients who need it most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk they will be assessed and treated as a priority at the Emergency Department.

Staff and management at TUH are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate in a bid to alleviate the situation.