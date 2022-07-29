People hospitalised with anorexia increased across local hospitals in 2021

The number of people hospitalised with anorexia increased across hospital groups serving Tipperary last year.

Nationally 424 people had inpatient admissions in public hospitals in 2021 – up from 237 the previous year.

The UL Hospital Group, which includes Nenagh and UHL, had an increase from no patients admitted with anorexia in 2020 to 14 in 2021.

Meanwhile in the South/South West Group, which includes TUH, there was an increase from 45 to 112 in 2021.

There were no record of any patients being admitted for bulimia in any of the local hospitals during either year.

Professor of psychiatry in Trinity College Dublin, Brendan Kelly, says anorexia can have very serious consequences often causing premature death.

It has the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness.