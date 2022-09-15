People encouraged to utilise the services at the Minor Injuries Unit in Nenagh

A mum of three has praised the Nenagh Injury Unit after staff treated her daughter.

Theresa Tierney – Bugler had reason to visit the unit at Tyone recently when her daughter Andrea injured her wrist at a birthday party.

Rather than face the delays she knew they would face if she went to the Emergency Department at UHL she instead opted to go from their home in Scariff to Nenagh hospital.

“We were triaged really quickly, she had an x-ray and she was put in a cast – we were in and out in less than an hour.

“I was very heavily pregnant at the time and I was really conscious of having to go into the hospital because my husband is in the navy so he was away. I had a high risk pregnancy so I didn’t really want to be going anywhere unnecessarily or for a long period of time but I have to say it was absolutely spotless, it was so fast and really efficient.”

Theresa is now urging people to utilise the services at the Minor Injuries Unit in Nenagh rather than face into the possibility of having to wait hours for treatment at the Emergency Department in Limerick.

“Absolutely, if it was UHL or any other major hospital you’d be thinking 10 or 12 hours at least. I didn’t know what to expect really from the Injury Unit at Nenagh because I’d never been there so I thought maybe it might be 2 or 3 hours but I was really pleasantly surprised it was much quicker than that.

“Everyone was so lovely, really kind and really helpful.

“Some of my own relatives weren’t aware that the Injury Unit was there and available to I’ve been telling everybody to try Nenagh first and see if they can assist you.”