Nursing union says trolley crisis is out of control

The INMO says the number of patients admitted to hospital without a bed this week is ‘ out of control’.

512 patients are being treated on trolleys , chairs or in other inappropriate bed spaces today according to the nursing union.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say almost 1,600 people have been on trolleys so far this week.

It says this type of overcrowding is not normal for the month of May.

Today 111 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are without a bed.

There are six patients on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel and a further 5 in Nenagh Hospital.