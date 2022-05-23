Nursing union concerned as trolley watch figures remain high

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says winter-like trolley figures cannot continue into the summer

The nursing union says it’s a cause of concern to see 504 patients without a bed at Irish hospitals in May

87 of these are at University Hospital Limerick making the hospital which serves North Tipp by far the most overcrowded in the country today.

Meanwhile there are no beds for 11 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel while 2 patients are without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says this type of overcrowding and hospitals being at constant full capacity should not be the norm.