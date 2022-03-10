North Tipp business falls foul of FSAI regulations

A North Tipp takeaway/supermarket was closed for having no running hot water or handwashing facilities, among other violations.

The Food Safety Authority yesterday reported eight Closure Orders were served on food businesses during February for breaches including a Nenagh based business

The business trading in Nenagh as Spice Magic is described as a supermarket and takeaway and was closed with immediate effect on the 3rd of February.

The reasons for the order included the failure to identify the risk of physical contamination of food and a lack of documentation around the temperature checks with no probe thermometer at the site.

There were concerns around cleanliness with a large pool of blood from raw meat on the floor surrounding the freezer, concrete slabs around the cooker rings covered with grease and dirt, and a work surface unsuitable for food preparation.

There was no wash hand basin for use, floors walls ceilings and surfaces were unfinished, and they failed to ensure an adequate supply of hot water, as there was no running hot water in the business.

The investigating officer stated that the premises should be closed until further instruction from the HSE.

And details of all food businesses served with enforcement orders can be found on FSAI website.