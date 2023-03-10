Norovirus outbreak at Clonmel hospital

Due to an outbreak of Norovirus (vomiting bug) at Tipperary University Hospital the Gynae ward is closed to visitors except on compassionate grounds.

People are being advised to contact the ward manager in advance to arrange a visit on compassionate grounds.

Visitors to the affected ward should be aware that they may be at risk of contracting the vomiting bug.

TippUH is also requesting that people do not visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell, have had recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting or flu like symptoms.

Hospital management are also appealing to the public not to visit if they have been in contact with people that have these symptoms. These measures are vital to avoid spreading the virus to sick vulnerable patients.

To minimise your risk of catching an infection while visiting, please ensure the following:

If you have any symptoms (diarrhoea/vomiting), you should not come to visit until all symptoms are fully resolved for at least 48 hours;

Clean your hands with alcohol gel if visibly clean or with soap and water after using the toilet or if hands are visibly soiled;

Surgical masks should be worn while in the hospital. Clean hands before putting on a new mask before visiting patients; this should be discarded on leaving the hospital and hands cleaned.

Please do not use patient toilets on the wards or en-suites; visitor toilets are available at ground floor level.

The hospital would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.