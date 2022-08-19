Nenagh transplant recipient Flying the flag for Tipp at European Games

Tipperary will have one representative at this year’s European Transplant and Dialysis Games.

Sheila Gregan from Nenagh has undergone two kidney transplants, the most recent in 2006, and this year will compete in a number of swimming events at the games.

Team Ireland, made up of 14 members in total, head for Oxford in England from this Sunday to August 28th.

Sheila says that this is about participation for her and showing others what is possible.

“The Irish team, they’re a very, very unique bunch. While we would consider ourselves competitive we’re very much a family – a very close knit family.”

Having previously competed in the triathlon, this year she will focus on mainly swimming events with the 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle as well as the 5k mini-marathon and tennis doubles with Rachel Eagleton.

Sheila told Tipp FM that she hopes to go on to the World Games in Australia and the whole experience is about participation for her.

She says she has one main message and it’s for everyone to consider organ donation.

“Even you know carrying the card, have the conversation and make your wishes known.

“I know its tragic for a family but it does bring comfort knowing that you can help somebody else to live and get a second chance at life.”