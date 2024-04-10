Nenagh election candidate says full reopening of local Emergency Department is vital

A Tipperary Sinn Féin local election candidate says he would have preferred if Mary Lou McDonald was more committed to restoring services at Nenagh Hospital.

It follows the Sinn Féin leaders comments on Tipp FM recently that if in government she would have to undertake a clinical review before deciding on what actions are needed to tackle chronic overcrowding at UHL.

Nenagh Sinn Fein candidate Damian O’Donoghue told Tipp Today earlier that he would have liked if Deputy McDonald had gone further.

“I firmly believe and have done since they closed it on the 6th of April 2009 – which is just over 15 years ago – that we need our Emergency Department back. Now Mary Lou has said there will be a short sharp review to determine the feasibility of reopening the Emergency Department – fair enough I’ll have to take that – I’d like for her to have gone further but from my point of view I’ll continue to fight for the Emergency Department inside the party if I have to or outside the party because it’s so important.”