Nenagh and Ballina-Killaloe join forces to host their first Virtual Dementia Café.

The event will be hosted online at 11am tomorrow via Zoom by Silver Arch Family Resource Centre in Nenagh and Killaloe-Ballina Family Resource Centre, with support from the Irish Dementia Café Network.

These Cafés are free, safe and supportive events for people living with dementia or their families, to support their lives in local communities.

Anybody looking to take part tomorrow can email [email protected] to get the Zoom link.

Aifric Devane is the speaker this month. Aifric is a Advanced Nurse Practitioner and Public Health Nurse, in addition to having a Postgrad in Dementia and is a Dementia Champion, and has many years of experience supporting people whose lives have been affected by dementia.

The theme for this month is person-centred care and services that are available to people living with dementia, along with the importance of communication in dementia. Aifric will be encouraging discussion and questions from our virtual café customers.