Morris furious at Tánaiste’s defence of health system

The Tánaiste has been strongly criticised by a Tipperary County Councillor for his comments on the state of the health service.

Micheál Martin effectively said we are being too negative and not focusing on the all the good things that are being done in health.

Seamie Morris has long campaigned on the major issues in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick which has regularly had over 100 patients on trolleys.

Speaking on Tipp Today Seamie Morris says he was furious at the Fianna Fáil leaders comments pointing out that reconfiguration of health services in the Mid-West has simply not worked.

“His tone was one of a Tory Minister admonishing someone who had the cheek to question his ability to run the country.

“And what made it worse then was later on in the day there he was walking around Nenagh with the candidate for the Nenagh MD area Ryan O’Meara going around as if nothing was wrong with the state of our health services and the state of the country.”