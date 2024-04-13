MMR Catch Up clinic in Clonmel today

There’s a free Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) Catch Up Vaccination Clinic on locally this afternoon.

Measles poses significant health risks, especially to vulnerable groups such as children under 12 months, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

But Irish vaccination rates remain below the recommended 95% set by the World Health Organisation and numerous cases have been found in Ireland already this year.

The HSE is asking anyone who may not have received their full MMR shots to get their free vaccine at the clinic on the grounds of St. Luke’s Hospital in Clonmel from 12 pm to 4pm.