Minister turns sod on latest UHL expansion

The next step in increasing acute bed capacity in the Mid West has started today according the Health Minister.

Stephen Donnelly was speaking in Limerick as he broke ground on the new extension at University Hospital Limerick which will see a 96-bed block developed at the site.

John Sisk & Son has been appointed as the main contractor with construction expected to take at least two years before being fully equipped and commissioned prior to opening for patients.

The project represents a total capital investment of over €90 million.

Approximately half of the beds will be new inpatient beds, while the remainder will be replacement beds.

During his visit to UHL today, Minister Donnelly also officially opened a number of new developments at the facility including the new 60-bed block and the new 24-bed ward for haematology and oncology patients.

In his speech he said for the people of Limerick and the Mid-West this unit was much needed and highlighted that it underlines this Government’s commitment to deliver high quality, safe care across the health service.

Professor Colette Cowan, CEO of the UL Hospitals Group also spoke stating that this year they’re on course to see a record number of patients at the Emergency Department and increasing capacity is fundamental to resolving the chronic overcrowding.

She hopes the new unit will further reduce their reliance on outdated nightingale wards.