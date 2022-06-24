Minister Stephen Donnelly visits Tipperary today

Minister Stephen Donnelly is in Tipperary today to open two local healthcare facilities.

His visit comes just a day after the announcement that a “powerful unit” will be deployed to University Hospital Limerick to improve conditions at the busy facility after a damning HIQA report last week.

He is due to Officially Launch the Women’s Health Hub at Nenagh Hospital this morning before visiting the new Primary Care Centre in Thurles.

There he will also officially launch the ICPOP Ambulatory Care Hub for North Tipperary, which recently began operating in the area, before meeting with residents at the Assumption and staff.

We’ll have more on this across the morning and afternoon, with Minister Donnelly speaking to Tipp Today just after 9.