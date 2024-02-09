Minister says Government has failed the people of North Tipp

Minister Neale Richmond says the government are letting the people of north Tipperary down by failing to tackle the overcrowding crisis at U-H-L.

The hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare has had 532 patients on trolleys since Tuesday.

There are 124 people admitted without a bed today, after 120 yesterday, 138 on Tuesday, and an all-time record of 150 on Wednesday.

Speaking to Tipp FM News Minister Richmond says it’s not a funding issue so the pressure is on a new management structure to get to grips with the problem.