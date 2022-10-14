Macra launch mental health programme

A local farm leader from the Devil’s Bit Macra club says the organisation will deliver tailored training to students in Agricultural Colleges across the country over the coming weeks.

National President John Keane from the Tipperary group says Macra through its mental health programme ‘Make The Moove’ will run the training on a pilot basis between now and Christmas.

It has been structured based on the issues identified by young rural people as affecting their mental wellbeing including financial pressures, and social media.

This programme is a first of its kind, with Keane hopeful it will be delivered to around 150 students over three separate sessions before the end of November.