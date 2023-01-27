Lowry: People have been frightened by CAMHS report

A Tipperary TD has described the Interim Report on Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services as a scandal.

It found children had been lost in the system without follow up care and a serious lack of trained professionals in some parts of the country.

Speaking in the Dáil Deputy Michael Lowry said people are angry and disgusted but above all else they are frightened.

“In the midwest we have 116 children on a waiting list for assessment for over one year. Many of these children are from North Tipperary.

“This failure affects our children and young people. Our vulnerable and voiceless citizens. It is a disgrace, an abomination and a scandal. It is heart-breaking to learn that so many young people have been utterly failed.”

Deputy Lowry says the proposals announced by Government to tackle the crisis in youth mental health services need to be acted on immediately.

Since the publication of the report this week the Minister has said that the HSE is seeking to appoint a National Clinical Lead for Youth Mental Health, which will bring consistency to how teams across the State are regulated.

The Thurles TD said while such announcements are welcome it is critical that they materialise as quickly as possible.

“We must also acknowledge that we are attempting to close the door after so much damage has been done to defenceless victims.

“It is certainly cold comfort to the children, adolescents and their families who have fallen victim to the recent malfunction of the service.

“Ministers – together with all members of this house – we have an obligation and a duty to ensure effective action is implemented with urgency.”