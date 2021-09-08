Lowry accuses fellow politicians of undermining efforts to secure long stay beds in Roscrea

Two Tipperary politicians have been accused of undermining efforts to retain long-term beds at the Dean Maxwell unit in Roscrea.

At present the provision of long term care is set to end on January 1st due to changes in HIQA standards which the current building will be unable to meet.

Deputy Michael Lowry says a lengthy campaign to ensure this does not happen has been making progress but hit out at Deputy Alan Kelly whom he accuses of depriving Roscrea of long stay beds when he was in Government.

He has also hit out at comments by local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Smith in relation to the matter.

“When I put forward a proposal for the Maltings Site – which is a very realistic proposal – we were told by Councillor Michael Smith at a public meeting that nothing could happen on the site as the Malt House is a protected structure.”

“Well I’m glad to say that the construction of a new medical centre is about to commence on that very site.”

“So there has been a lot misinformation and political manoeuvring but I’m in politics long enough not to be deterred by these political antics.”