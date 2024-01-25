Local hospital campaigner says UHL overcrowding is a year round issue

UHL can’t cope with a winter surge – but it can’t cope when there’s no surge either.

That’s according to Nenagh Needs it’s A&E campaigner Conor Reidy.

The Hospital with serves north Tipperary is the most overcrowded in the country again today with 101 patients admitted with no beds for them.

They had a record 132 on trolleys earlier this week and are asking locals to stay away unless their illness is very severe or life-threatening.

Conor’s been telling Tipp Today admits that the increase in winter viruses is crippling the hospital but says it’s also overcrowded year round.

Nenagh Hospital has 8 patients without a bed today while there are 12 at TUH in Clonmel.