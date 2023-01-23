Local CAMHS services included in national review

A review has been carried out into the services provided by Tipperary’s three CAMHS teams.

Locally there are two child and adolescent mental health services in Clonmel and one in Nenagh.

Nationally the report from the Inspector of Mental Health Services found significant deficiencies including 140 children who were “lost” in the system.

Significant problems with staffing levels were identified, as well as employees working past their contracted hours and displaying signs of stress and burnout.

Some children are said to be leaving the system as they reached adulthood without proper referral to adult services and the administration of antipsychotic medication was not being closely supervised.