Last day to register in person for Darkness Into Light in Nenagh

Today is the last opportunity to register in person for this year’s Darkness Into Light in Nenagh.

The 5km walk in aid of Pieta House is taking place on Saturday, May 7th again this year and will be starting and finishing at the Scouts Hall.

Nenagh DIL Chairperson, Ryan O’Meara said says the last registration day was a huge success and this week members of the committee will be around the streets of Nenagh in yellow t-shirts from 11am.

They will be located in the old Sheehan’s Hardware/ Rialto Cinema also.

This will be the last chance for those who wish to register in person, so make sure to call in on the day, however, registration is still available online right up until the morning of the walk.