Jigsaw to provide in-person services in Tipp next month

The Minister with responsibility for mental health has told the Dáil that Tipperary’s Jigsaw service is to open for referrals next month.

The service, which will be based at the Tipperary Technology Park in Thurles, has been beset by delays over the last two years.

However, staff have been taking up their posts since April 19th with fitting out of the new premises ongoing.

The services will provide mental health supports to people between the ages of 12 and 25.

Junior Minister Mary Butler has told the Dáil that in-person services are set to start in July.

“There are currently 13 Jigsaw sites nationally with the 14th due to open for referrals in Thurles this July.”

“As a national organisation with increased capacity across its online supports Jigsaw services can now be accessed from anywhere in the country. They offer much needed advice and early intervention to our young people and their families.”