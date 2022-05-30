INMO has serious concerns around staff and patient safety in UHL

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has outlined concerns around staff and patient safety in University Hospital Limerick.

This comes as 118 patients are without a bed in the hospital this morning at the hospital which serves North Tipp, Clare, and Limerick, which is over 25.2% of the total number across the country today.

The INMO says there are reports fire safety is not being adhered to, many patients were waiting over fourteen hours to be admitted at the weekend, and basic care needs of patients cannot be met.

INMO members at the hospital are reporting significant work-related stress and an inability to provide appropriate care to all patients.

They are now calling for the HSE’s Emergency Taskforce to be convened to discuss the persistent overcrowding.