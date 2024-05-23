INMO says lack of nursing staff a safety issue at TUH

The INMO is calling for an immediate end to the recruitment embargo to fill crucial positions at Tipperary University Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation claim there are over 70 nursing vacancies are currently unfilled in Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel due to the HSE’s ongoing recruitment moratorium.

They say the framework on safe nurse staffing in TUH has been completely eroded as funded posts are not being filled when someone leaves, retires or takes maternity leave.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway says there is funding for these positions but the governments ‘blanket’ embargo is stopping the hospital fill the positions.