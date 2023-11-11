INMO highly critical of extended recruitment freeze by HSE

The HSE’s extended embargo on recruitment’s been described as ‘catastrophic’ by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Unions have been meeting urgently following the news that the recruitment freeze is being extended to all categories of staff.

People from North Tipperary presenting at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Limerick regularly experience lengthy delays due to the ongoing overcrowding at the facility which had a record 130 patients on trolleys some weeks ago.

General secretary of the INMO Phil Ni Sheaghdha says increasing bed-numbers is great, but not if there aren’t enough staff to handle them.