INMO call on HSE and Government to get a grip on hospital overcrowding

10,538 people were admitted to hospital without a bed this month.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation almost 2,300 of these were at the main hospitals serving Tipperary.

The top five most overcrowded hospitals are University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital, Sligo University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, and The Mater in Dublin.

Frontline staff at UHL – which serves North Tipp – cared for 2,043 people who were admitted to the hospital but had no bed available, TUH in Clonmel reported 230 patients being cared for on trolleys this month while Nenagh Hospital had 24.

The INMO has described the high levels of overcrowding as “concerning” and add there is “acute pressure along the western seaboard.”

557 patients are on trolleys in hospitals around the country today including 88 at UHL, 13 at TUH and 2 in Nenagh.

The INMO says the system needs to get a grip on the out of control levels of overcrowding that occur following public holidays.

It has called on both the HSE and Government to “outline what steps are being taken both at national and local level to dramatically reduce the number of patients on trolleys.”