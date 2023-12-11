INMO call for end to recruitment moratorium at HSE

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the Government, HSE and hospital groups need a wake-up call about the state of the health service.

740 patients were without a bed at the country’s hospitals this morning.

Figures show the busiest was University Hospital Limerick with 109 people on trolleys while TUH in Clonmel has 25 with 4 at Nenagh hospital.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha says more staff are needed within the health service.

“We absolutely must stop the restriction on recruitment – we need staff at the frontline when beds are required to be opened.

“Putting a moratorium in place to restrict the recruitment of nurses and midwives makes zero sense.”