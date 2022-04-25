Increased demand leads to shortage of HRT medication

A local consultant says shortages in HRT medication are due to and “unexpected increase in demand”.

Consultant Endocrinologist at Bon Secours and Barrington’s Hospital Dr Mary Ryan, says that this is solely a production issue because more women are finally seeking treatment for menopause symptoms.

She feels this is a sign that women are starting to looking after themselves and feel more empowered to when it comes to their health.

Dr. Ryan, who has been educating people on the menopause for a number of years, says that there are now plans to ramp up production of the medication as this issue is widespread across Ireland and the UK.

“Women really had dreadful situations from anxiety to not sleeping for years on end, to exhaustion for years on end and being told it was in their head.

“So it’s wonderful that we’re at this stage – and that we’re at this stage where there’s a shortage.

And what we’ve got to do is acknowledge the fact that women need to be treated, acknowledge they’re equal and ramp up the production – that’s what needs to be done.”