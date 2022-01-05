Huge support for fundraiser for Roscrea’s Mason Fletcher

A Roscrea family have been overwhelmed by the support for a fundraiser for their six-year-old boy with a brain tumour.

Mason Fletcher is non-verbal and has autism – in October 2020, he had 90% of a brain tumour removed.

He had to learn how to crawl, walk and eat all over again after the procedure and is still undergoing chemo.

The Fletcher family are now just over halfway to their target of raising €100,000 through a GoFundMe set up by Mason’s aunt Colette.

She explained why she set up the fundraiser.

“They live in a two-storey house basically and they’re carrying him up and down the stairs, they have to put him in and out of the bath, they’re pulling at the shunt, they’re pulling at the chemo tube, they’re so conscious of them.

“They looked for financial help, and were told they weren’t entitled to it, so I just told them that their financial worries and struggles, I told them I can’t help them any other way, so this is my way of helping them.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/qz48e-masons-journey?qid=22abfeb5506fa6ab22a2d798541f9fb6