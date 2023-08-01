HSE update situation on Cashel Community Nursing Unit

HSE officials have given commitments in relation to the future development of the new Community Nursing Unit for Cashel.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill and local Councillor Roger Kennedy met with officials from the Health Service Executive on the matter yesterday.

There has been much speculation and uncertainty around the nursing unit for Cashel.

However both Deputy Jackie Cahill and Cllr Roger Kennedy were pleased with the updates received at yesterday’s meeting and also secured a commitment from the HSE for a further briefing on this issue later in the year, as the new CNU progresses towards the next stage.

Jackie Cahill described the engagement with HSE officials as positive and productive in relation to the future of the new 60-bed Community Nursing Unit for the town of Cashel and surrounding areas.

He says the HSE explained why the existing St Patrick’s unit and site had to be ruled out for the new CNU. The site is not conducive to a brand new CNU nor would it allow for future expansion of the unit due to the size constraints of the site.

For his part Cllr Roger Kennedy welcomed further commitments by the HSE that they will report back to in Quarter 4 this year after investigating the various potential sites locally.