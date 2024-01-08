Hospital overcrowding likely to increase over the coming days

110 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are without a bed today.

The Dooradoyle facility – which covers North Tipp – is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The nursing union says it’s seeing “overcrowding challenges” in each part of the country.

626 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide today, with RSV, COVID and influenza infections expected to peak this week and next.

Tipperary University Hospital and Nenagh Hospital have no overcrowding issues today.

The INMO says the HSE and individual hospital groups must introduce “immediate de-escalation measures in some of the worst affected areas.”