Highest number of patients ever cared for on trolleys at UHL this month

Over 2,000 people who were admitted to University Hospital Limerick in January had to be treated on trolleys due to the lack of beds.

The facility covers North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare and was by far the most overcrowded this month according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Their figures show 2,073 patients were left without a bed at the Dooradoyle hospital since the start of the year – this compares with 1,180 in January of last year.

Staff at TUH in Clonmel cared for 183 people on trolleys – down 50 on January 2023. 96 patients admitted to Nenagh hospital were left without a bed this month.

The overall figure for January was in excess of 12,000 people.

According to the INMO there are 112 people on trolleys at UHL today, 12 in Nenagh and 6 in TUH.