Heart of Gold fundraiser taking place for Family Carers Ireland

Family Carers Ireland is seeking the support of people in Tipperary today as it holds its annual fundraising and awareness day.

Staff, volunteers and family carers will be out in force selling €2 Heart of Gold pins to raise vital funds for those caring for loved ones at home.

There are around 6,000 people in the Premier County acting as carers for family members.

Community Support Manager for Tipperary Richie Molloy says amid the unprecedented levels of stress caused by the pandemic and worsening cost of living crisis more families than ever have been reaching out to Family Carers Ireland for help.

More information about Family Carers Ireland and the fundraising efforts can be found on their website www.familycarers.ie