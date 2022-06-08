Healy rows in behind local Mental Health Awareness group

The Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community group has announced that a rising Munster rugby star has come on board as an ambassador.

The group has welcomed Nenagh native Ben Healy to their team, who they say is the perfect ambassador as he’s a role model for so many.

It’s hoped that Ben will help the team reach out to both young and old to raise mental health awareness in the community.

The group’s aim is to share information in relation to various mental health issues, and highlight the services that are available.